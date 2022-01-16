Following 2020’s modern record of 22 homicides inside the Lawton city limits, the past year has shown a marked difference.
In 2021, there were 17 homicides reported in Lawton. Of those, three were inmate-on-inmate killings at the Lawton Correctional Facility. Two were from police-involved shootings and three were vehicular-related, according to The Constitution’s records.
As 2021 homicide numbers have gone up nationwide, Lawton dropped significantly over the past year.
The Constitution has reached out to the Lawton Police Department and is awaiting a response for insight into the decrease of violent deaths, potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and what that means for the community.
Homicides by police
The year was bookended by Lawton police shootings. Officer Nathan Ronan, who was the confirmed shooter in the first incident and the last, was terminated in January, along with officer Robert Hinkle.
Zonterious Johnson, 24, was shot and killed early the morning of Jan. 17, 2021, in an alley near Southwest 10th Street and Park.
Police were conducting a compliance check at the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park, when gunshots erupted outside the venue. Johnson was seen exchanging gunshots with another unidentified person before fleeing.
Ronan gave chase and found Johnson in the alley a half-block away.
Ronan is heard on his body camera video ordering Johnson to drop his gun. When Johnson turned around with the gun in his hand, Ronan fired six rounds, striking the other man with three shots. Johnson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ronan was determined to have acted lawfully.
Ronan and Hinkle were terminated from the Lawton Police Department on Jan. 7 for their roles in the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of Quadry Sanders, 29.
Police were called around 8:30 p.m. to 1806 NW Lincoln on a report of Sanders waving a gun inside the house. Officers responded and requested he come out. A confrontation followed and he was shot in front of the home, according to the OSBI who were requested by Lawton police to investigate.
According to a statement from City Manager Michael Cleghorn, the decision to fire the officers followed an administrative investigation conducted by Lawton Police Internal Affairs division.
The OSBI is awaiting test results to conclude its investigation into the shooting death of Sanders, according to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office. Once the final report is completed, the DA will make a determination on charges.
Prison homicides
Three of the city’s 2021 homicides were inmates at the Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road.
Inman James Jr., 66, was beaten in his cell the morning of June 13, 2021. James was described as being an elderly man who had a leg amputated and was wheelchair-bound.
James was taken to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition. He suffered facial fractures and multiple brain bleeds along with respiratory failure, according to the court affidavit. He died 11 days later on June 24.
James’ cell mate, Allen Christian, 37, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Christian told investigators he did it because his cellmate attempted to blackmail him into sex because of his “bi-sexual lifestyle.”
Riley Walker, 29, was found dead in his cell on Sept. 6, 2021. His cellmate, Aaron Bert Stone, 42, confessed to killing him. Few details, including cause of death, have been released.
Michael Gehring was killed in his cell on Nov. 24, 2021, on his 43rd birthday. According to the State Medical Examiner’s report, Gehring died from more than 200 stab wounds.
When he was killed, Gehring was awaiting Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature on a commutation granted by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. A commutation is a change of a sentence to one that is less severe, or the substitution of a lesser penalty from a greater penalty or punishment.
Gehring had been serving a 40-year prison sentence handed down in August 2019 from Garfield County for distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute as well as a concurrent 30-year term for eluding police, records indicate. He had prior drug possession convictions in Garfield, Grant and Oklahoma counties.
Gehring’s cellmate, Gabriel Simon, 40, is accused of killing him.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said he was awaiting the completion of the Inspector General’s inquiry into the death before determining charges.
