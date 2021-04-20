Lawton’s homicide total for 2021 doubled in less than 30 hours this past weekend.
Police are investigating two apparently unrelated shooting deaths that occurred Sunday, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
An unidentified woman was found around 3:30 a.m. Sunday lying in the roadway connecting Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. She had died from a gunshot wound, according to Grubbs.
A Sunday afternoon shooting about 13 hours later at a northwest Lawton convenience store left an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident at Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road, Grubbs said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A double-shooting Saturday afternoon left one man dead and another wounded. The victim has been identified as Lavonte Lawler, Grubbs said.
Lawler was found lying face-up on his back in the parking lot at Garrett’s Landings Apartments, 1321 SW 27th, shortly before 1 p.m. Another man was hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made in any of the weekend homicides. The three weekend deaths bring this year’s homicide total to six.
The three homicides come after the March 22 fatal stabbing death of Bobbie Jean Willis, 30.
An arrest warrant was issued March 29 by the Comanche County District Court for James Wesley Jacobs Jr., 34, for an allegation of first-degree manslaughter as well as for a misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.
If you have any information about any of these cases, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270. You can also leave a tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com, or download the 355-INFO mobile app.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.