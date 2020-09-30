Members of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America will return to the Comanche County Fairgrounds this week for their 2020 Horn Showcase.
The Horn Showcase is the only official horn-measuring event in the Texas longhorn industry. In past years it has drawn approximately 500 spectators and participants.
In addition to the measurements of their animal’s phenomenally oversized horns, members will have numerous networking and learning opportunities while they’re here. They will also be able to showcase the animals they bring to the Great Plains Coliseum.
Attendees will check in at the fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Fairgrounds Director Richard Pool said.
The Horn Showcase itself will begin at 7 a.m. Friday. Seminars will take place throughout the day. Among these will be the “Hired Hands Huddle” at 10:30 a.m. and one devoted to “New Breeders” at 1:30 p.m.
The Bull Alley reception will be at 6 p.m. Friday, and Bull Alley itself starts at 6:30 p.m. Breeders will have a chance to see the bulls and buy straws of semen for breeding purposes.
On Saturday, the Futurity will serve as another showcase for the multi-colored longhorns. The sale at 2:30 p.m. will give owners a chance to sell excess animals to other breeders in the business.
To avoid the risk of an ultra-valuable horn being damaged in transit, some longhorns are measured remotely in advance of the Horn Showcase. For the breeders and longhorns that do attend, the 2020 event is all live and in person.
Lawton was home to the very first TLBAA meeting in 1964 that ratified bylaws and elected the association’s first set of officers. It is also only 18 miles from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge where the historic WR Longhorn herd began.