Local artists showcased their hand-made goods Saturday at the 10th annual Hippie Holiday Craft and Art Market, while encouraging residents to shop local.

"Well, none of our artists have their own store front," said D'esirae Schneider Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council president. "So that they don't get the traffic they would if they were paying rent somewhere and I also think with the way the economy is going I think it's really important to support local artists and give back to the community."