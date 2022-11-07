Local artists showcased their hand-made goods Saturday at the 10th annual Hippie Holiday Craft and Art Market, while encouraging residents to shop local.
"Well, none of our artists have their own store front," said D'esirae Schneider Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council president. "So that they don't get the traffic they would if they were paying rent somewhere and I also think with the way the economy is going I think it's really important to support local artists and give back to the community."
One requirement for vendors was that their products must be at least 90 percent handmade and they prefer the artist be from the Lawton area.
Artist Tiffany Morrow, who's booth featured hand-painted cow skulls and wood-crafted pumpkin signs, among other items, gave insight into why some artists prefer events like these over having their own brick-and-mortar storefront.
"Having a permanent storefront is not for everyone," Morrow said. "So events like this give us a chance as artists to showcase our goods and have the local community come out and support us, do some holiday shopping, and give us a way to make a living out of our creative outlet."
Merrily Mary who creates handmade crochet stuffed animals and rustic book stack decor pieces, said events like this one are important for people to attend to gain more appreciation for art and give some attention to the creators.
"There are so many talented people here," Mary said. "This is such a wonderful community of people who support each other, and it's really not about just buying and selling stuff, it's about the community."