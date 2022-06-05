OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton will be one of the host sites for the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual professional development conferences.
EngageOk on the Road will travel to seven high schools in July to offer free training for educators, including a July 13 session at Lawton High School. More than 100 sessions will be offered at the conference sites, which also include Woodward, Elk City, Moore, Jenks, McAlester and Durant.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will open each conference by moderating a panel discussion with local high school students. Rebecka Peterson, 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, will present two sessions: Creating a Connected Classroom and Engagement Strategies for the Secondary Classroom.
Registration is required and may be done via engage.ok.gov/on-the-road.