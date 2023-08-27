Lawton High students, faculty and staff are slated to return to the building and in-person classes Monday, after two weeks of virtual learning.
The high school was closed two days after the new school year began after a waterline break flooded the basement. The flood was discovered the weekend of Aug. 12, and what had been envisioned as several days of virtual learning turned into two weeks, said Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools.
"There was no power on," Cordes said about the building and delays, explaining that electricity had to be shut off because the equipment is in the same basement that flooded, leaving the high school without power or water.
Water in the basement was "a couple of feet deep," she said, adding that electrical problems had to be resolved before the waterline was repaired (those electrical systems were repaired and inspected, she said). The problem was an old waterline, which officials think broke from increased pressure provided from a new waterline that was installed during a summer renovation project. The flood and resulting damage was confined to the basement, Cordes said, adding the remediation process included removing the water, repairing and checking electrical components and testing the repaired waterline.
Workers turned the water in the building back on Friday and were set to monitor the situation through the weekend, Cordes said. The plan was to allow students, faculty and staff back into the building on Monday as long as no problems arose.
The problem was notable because it occurred only two days into 2023-2024 school year. District officials put students into virtual learning mode for the two weeks the building was closed, but arrangements had to be made for some students who had not yet picked up their Chromebooks that allow remote work. Those students were sent to another site to pick up their equipment, she said.
While students were not allowed into Lawton High, transportation arrangements were made for Lawton High students who attend classes at the Life Ready Center and Great Plains Technology Center. And those who use facilities outside the building — athletes and band students — still were allowed on campus.
Cordes said there may be a bit of adjustment when students return to campus because they were only two days into a new school year before they were put into virtual learning.
"They'll start classes over again," she said, of the excitement that typically accompanies the beginning of a new school year.