Lawton High School
Scott Rains/staff

Lawton High students, faculty and staff are slated to return to the building and in-person classes Monday, after two weeks of virtual learning.

The high school was closed two days after the new school year began after a waterline break flooded the basement. The flood was discovered the weekend of Aug. 12, and what had been envisioned as several days of virtual learning turned into two weeks, said Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools.

Recommended for you