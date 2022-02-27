Lawton High sophomore Savannah Clark is one of four grand prize winners of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s annual Black Heritage Creative Contest.
Clark will be recognized, alongside other grand prize winners, during Monday night’s game at the Paycom Center.
Eighty-eight students submitted entries of original artwork reflecting how they have been personally inspired by an experience, moment or individual in Black history. Entries were judged by a panel of local community leaders and artists including community activist Wayland Cubit, artist Ebony Dallas, artist Jabee, artist Angel Little, Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice, artist Alexander Tamahn and artist Tony Tee.
“This is our 14th season of holding the Black Heritage Creative Contest, and we continue to be inspired by all the wonderful entries we receive,” Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement for the Thunder, said in a press release. “It’s exciting to see how Black history and figures influence the lives of young people and encourage young artists to express themselves in meaningful and intentional ways.”
In addition to in-game recognition, the winners receive a Thunder jersey, warm-up jacket and sneakers, team autographed item, award plaque, and their entry will be showcased on Thunder digital platforms and in the arena.
Winning artwork can be viewed at okcthunder.com beginning Tuesday.