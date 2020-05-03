Bianca Karnes was an active high school student, participating in a variety of school activities and looking forward to the traditional end of her senior year.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic stepped in, ending building-based education and all the activities that come with being a busy high school student. Karnes remains philosophical about what she and her classmates lost from their 2019-2020 school year, but it’s been difficult.
“It’s been pretty rough,” she said, explaining that not only did she and her classmates lose their chance at senior prom and graduation, she lost the opportunity to participate in the activities she loves. “I’m involved in a lot of clubs, my final year of choir.”
She was still involved in those activities when Lawton Public Schools broke for Spring Break March 13, with the idea of returning to classes March 23. That date bumped to April before LPS officials announced school in the traditional manner was over for the 2019-2020 year, although virtual classes would continue through May 8.
Karnes said she isn’t certain she would do too much differently, had she known March 12 would be her last day in Lawton High.
“Maybe focus less on stress and more on enjoying the time with my peers,” she said, musing about changes to her full schedule.
It’s that time with classmates and the teachers that engage her that might be the most difficult part of remote learning.
“All those years of learning and all of a sudden, it was gone and you’re isolated in your house, not getting to talk to your peers and the people you look up to,” she said, explaining that because she is diabetic, she is among the at-risk groups that take social distancing seriously. “I stay at home and keep myself busy with whatever I can.”
Quarantine doesn’t mean no human contact. Karnes said she still talks to friends via social media, and has meetings with classmates virtually, as they complete coursework for the spring semester. Talking to her friends shows that most are doing the same things she is, “trying to keep themselves busy and finish the school year.”
Distance learning for Karnes means virtual classes, meaning that every week, teachers put out assignments, then review previous assignments with students. As an AP student, she also is prepping for exams. But, it’s not quite the same.
“It’s a lot less personal and feels separate,” she said, adding that students and teachers still are making the experience work. “We still get a lot of stuff done. There’s still that same energy and fun that we make in class. It’s just online.”
But, she also agrees some things can’t be replicated in the digital world. That’s true of choir, a long-time love.
“It’s not the same,” she said. “All these kids you have gotten to know over four years, going to contests, joking around on the bus ride, driving our director crazy. It’s not the same.”
Students and their families are making the experience work. Karnes said she and her Lawton High classmates will be picking up their caps and gowns Wednesday, and she probably will go to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to take pictures so she will have the memories. Classmates also are making plans for life after the pandemic.
“A bunch of my friends already plan to do stuff when this is over,” she said.
In the meantime, she and other students are keeping busy with school and other activities. For Karnes, that means reading. A lot.
“I try to read every book,” she said. “Or, just learning about topics I’m really interested in.”
Karnes has to think about what she will remember most when, in later years, she reflects back on 2020. Right now, she does remember the last activity she participated in while the Class of 2020 was still attending classes inside Lawton High.
“Voting for Lore (Queen) is the last thing I remember,” she said, of a Lawton High tradition. “We were collecting money for Mr. LHS that was to take place on March 27.”
So, what will she remember about 2020?
“It’s less about being sad about prom, and more about the time I got to spend with my family, like my mom,” she said, explaining that attending school virtually means she isn’t caught up in all the school activities that otherwise would have kept her out of her house for most of the spring semester. “I get to spend a lot more time with my mom.”