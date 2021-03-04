A decision to make every Friday a virtual day for Lawton high school students is a little easier now that Lawton Public Schools has some district-wide practice under its belt.
The decision, which affects only the students in the district’s three high schools, is a nod to a long-standing problem in the spring: too many activities and not enough adults to fully staff classrooms, said Superintendent Kevin Hime. And it’s not unique to Lawton.
“Wherever I’ve ever worked, it was a difficult staffing day,” Hime said, explaining that because of the number of activities that take place in the spring semester. “Fridays end up being a babysitting day. Not a lot of instructional days going on.”
Throw in the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation is almost more than the district can handle.
The solution: Lawton Public Schools will institute virtual days for Eisenhower High, MacArthur High and Lawton High students every Friday in March and April, beginning this Friday. Hime said the decision is a nod to the hectic life of a high school student in the spring, which includes activities as diverse as baseball and softball games, as well as music-related contests, art competitions and other activities.
“We tried to move as many as we could to Friday, then make Fridays virtual,” Hime said, explaining in an LPS podcast that the decision to focus activities on one day of the week for older students allows district administrators to more easily cover classes for everyone else left in school on Friday. “On Fridays, you struggle to cover.”
Cover means finding substitute teachers to ensure a class is property supervised when its teacher may be one accompanying students who have an activity that today. Throwing COVID-19 into the mix — losing staff to the virus or to quarantine requirements — makes the shortage more acute.
Hime said rather than waiting until a problem occurs, administrators decided to declare every Friday in March and April a virtual day, meaning all high school students will attend school virtually, rather than in-person (middle school and elementary students will continue in their normal routines). The decision will free up substitute teachers who are assigned to specific high schools for use at the middle and elementary levels, Hime said, adding certified staff members will remain on site working virtually.
“We were short on subs,” said Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools, adding those high school substitutes now can help other schools.
Hime, noting LPS designated two permanent subs at schools this year, said Friday also is a staffing struggle for middle schools, so the availability of additional subs will be helpful. He’s also hoping virtual Fridays will continue into the next school year, even when administrators move back to normal.
“There are so many activities and so many students and staff out,” Hime said, adding those missing staffers and students may mean the instructional process in traditional classes is slowed or even stopped.
Hime said the district will work with parents to resolve issues virtual Fridays may cause, to include transportation problems for students concurrently enrolled in Great Plains Technology Center or Cameron University.
“We’ll work with those high school students. Any services they need, we’ll provide,” he said.