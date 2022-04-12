The thump, thump, thump of helicopter blades couldn’t mask the sirens of multiple emergency vehicles in the distance as the LifeTeam Air Evac crew landed on Monday morning.
Broken metal and shattered glass covered the ground around two vehicles that had collided head-on. The mood was grim as first responders arrived on the scene. It was a fatality crash. At least two dead.
That’s what the scene was setup to depict, anyway. The collision was staged by the Lawton Public School Police Department to demonstrate the dangers of drinking and driving.
The program began on Monday morning with a presentation from Lawton police at the Lawton High School Auditorium. Afterward, students were led into the parking lot where they witnessed first responders working a mock vehicle accident.
Officer Dawn Tillman, with the Lawton Public School Police Department, led the charge to organize the event.
“A couple of months ago, the chief came to me and said he wanted to put together a mock collision for the students before prom. He assigned me the task and let me run with it,” Tillman said.
The process began with phone calls — a lot of phone calls.
“The first thing we had to do was contact the fire department, Kirk’s EMS, the local police, air evac, Checker Wrecker since we needed the cars…it was a lot of talking and meeting with people at first,” Tillman said.
In the first meeting, there were roughly seven individuals, by the time the event was held there were over 20 participants, including five student actors, multiple emergency vehicles, a helicopter, the Jaws of Life, an announcer describing each moment and of course an enthralled audience of high schoolers.
“You know, I didn’t want to shock them to the point that they’re traumatized,” Tillman said. “But sometimes shocking a person is really what gets their attention. Doing something out of the ordinary. I feel like it did help, and if we can stop one person from drinking and driving, we’ve done a great thing.”
The plan is to rotate the event through the different high schools each year going forward.
“The entire community has come together for this and been so supportive, so we are very thankful for that,” Tillman said.
Rayna Rojas, Kylie Herren and Samantha Ellichetti were among the student actors that took part in the event. All three are juniors at Lawton High School.
“It was a lot of fun, but also I wasn’t super nervous because they were telling us everything they were doing as we did it, making sure we were okay,” Herren said.
The students each said they had a renewed appreciation for the dangers of drinking and driving.
“I’ve always been a safety freak, but I’m definitely never getting in the car with anybody that’s been drinking,” Rojas said.
“Sometimes you think, ‘oh, this will never happen to me,’ but actually seeing it you realize that it really can happen,” Ellichetti said. “You realize what can actually happen when you’re under the influence or get into the car with somebody who is.”