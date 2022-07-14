Cameron Aguilar, a 17-year-old student at Eisenhower High School, will attend a prestigious journalism conference in Fairfax, Va., close to Washington, D.C.
“I like graphic design, but I also want to learn more about journalism and media,” Aguilar said about the upcoming trip that will last from July 17 to July 22. She will represent Lawton as National Youth Correspondent. At Eisenhower High, she is working on the yearbook.
In order to attend George Mason University’s Washington Journalism and Media Conference, she had to prove good academic standing and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. Her application required two letters of recommendation.
Aguilar will join a selected group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media, according to a release. Students will participate in hands-on learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media.
Several speakers from across the media community will be part of the program, among others journalists, CEOs of major media outlets and researchers.
Since it’s been a long time since she has last been in the capital city of the United States, Aguilar is excited and “appreciates” the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C., again. After graduation, she wants to go to college, but hasn’t found the right one yet, she said.