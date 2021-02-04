Kiari Gosha, a senior at Lawton High School was presented a check by Robert Meyer and the Optimist Club for $500 Friday. Gosha placed first among hundreds of other entries to take home the top prize with her essay themed “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.”
The theme had a personal meaning for Gosha, she said. During her early years of high school she felt disenchanted with school and developed a negative attitude.
Gosha took those feelings of optimism and triumph and made them a part of her first place essay.
“I kind of let go of my dreams, and I didn’t think that I could reach them because of that,” Gosha said. “But later on in my maybe around my junior year of high school, I began to be a little more optimistic because I realized that it’s important to be optimistic especially whenever you receive opportunities that can bring you closer to achieving your dreams.”
Gosha’s essay will now be entered into the district contest for a chance at $2500.
As far as the cash she won, Gosha said she plans to use it toward a degree in theater at Cameron University.