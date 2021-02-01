Torren Grant has a job, but he’s looking forward to having a profession, thanks in part of a local business owner who’s “walking the walk” to recruit young workers.
Grant, a 2019 graduate of Lawton High School, earned a scholarship that will fully fund his heating, ventilation and air conditioning training at Great Plains Technology Center.
The scholarship, worth $2,100, will pay for Grant’s licenses, school fees and training. It was made possible by a $100,000 grant from Bill Miller-Noble Mechanical Endowment to the Great Plains Technical Foundation.
Justin Noble, managing partner of Bill Miller and Noble Heating and Air, said the industry is beginning to suffer from a lack of young people joining the HVAC workforce. He said the endowment was established to encourage young high school graduates looking for a way into the technical industry, to join and excel in the program without worrying about how to pay for it.
“Our core group of skilled labor are retiring at the rate of about 45,000 per year and we’re only bringing in about 15,000 people, so that’s a gap of 30,000 that needs to be filled,” Boyer said.
According to Noble, a career tech graduate can expect to start earning $10-$15 per hour as an apprentice, the level at which GPTC students graduate from the HVAC program. From there, he said, the “sky is the limit,” when it comes to salaries after moving through the levels to become a professional HVAC technician.
For scholarship recipient Grant, he said the choice to enter the HVAC program was an easy one. He said college didn’t seem like the right path for him after graduating high school. After researching the various programs offered at GPTC, he chose the HVAC program because it was very hands on and would teach him a skill that is in demand.
Grant works full-time at a local sandwich shop while attending class. He said even with the scholarship he has no plans to quit but will instead use the money to purchase tools and other items he’ll need to begin his career in the HVAC industry.
“I was surprised that I won the scholarship,” Grant said. “But this will help me get the tools I’ll need for when I graduate and I’ll graduate debt free which is great.”
Glen Boyer, executive director of the GPTC Foundation, said Grant was chosen because of his passion for the job and the impression he had made on his instructors during the first five weeks of the course.
The endowment was established this year by Ed Kayser, owner of Bill Miller and Noble Heating and Air, with the goal of providing funds for a young adult seeking to pursue a career in the HVAC industry. The scholarship covers tuition for a full-time student for one year with a current value of $2,100. The scholarship will be provided in perpetuity, said Boyer.
“We all have heard for years about a shortage of well-trained young folks entering every area of the trades industries,” Boyer said. “Ed Kayser, a Lawton mechanical contractor, is walking the walk. Kayser’s endowment through the GPTC Foundation provide one full-time scholarship each year each year forever. That truly is putting up the bucks to strengthen the local workforce.”