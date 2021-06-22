Lawton Heritage Association will hold a session Wednesday for residents who are interested in being docents for the Mattie Beal Home.
The session is set from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the home, 1008 SW 5th.
The Lawton Heritage Association is an all volunteer organization and members are searching for docents to help give tours and answer guests’ questions when they visit the Historic Mattie Beal Home, said Mary Jane Jones, association treasurer. Docents are asked to work three to six hours per month, with both weekday and weekend times available.
Association members will provide the training docents need to share the story of the Payne family and Lawton, the town they called home. Docents must be 21 years old. Information is available by calling 678-3156.