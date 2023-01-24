It has been 20 years since Jody Lawson, of Lawton, got a new heart, and got her life back.
Lawson was diagnosed with a virus in her heart over 30 years ago. The virus, which can settle in a number of different organs, attaches to an organ and destroys it.
“It’s quite common,” Lawson said. “I thought I had a virus.”
It took a few doctors visits and blood work before the virus was finally discovered.
“You’d be surprised the people after that that came up to me and said, ‘I lost my hearing because of it,’” Lawson said.
After receiving the diagnosis, Lawson was flown to Oklahoma City for a heart transplant. But because she was feeling OK, the transplant didn’t happen. It didn’t happen until 11 years later, when Lawson’s heart was finally starting to give out.
“I was getting bad,” Lawson said. “I was very weak and slept all day. I had no energy.”
She was put back on the transplant list and waited for about a year before getting the news that she had a new heart waiting for her. It wasn’t easy at first, as Lawson’s body tried rejecting the new heart. She had to regularly go to Oklahoma City for tests. She also had to start taking a lot of medication.
“The medications are very important,” Lawson said. “I have to take them at the same time in the morning and evening. The steroids are the ones that have the most side effects.”
While she still can get tired easily and has to be careful with the amount of activity she does, Lawson has still been able to live a semi-active lifestyle. Because of the heart transplant, she was able to see her daughter get married.
“I lead a very normal life now,” Lawson said.
During the 11 years that Lawson was on the transplant list, she noticed a difference in the way transplants were handled. Originally, she was told that she would have to be in the hospital for six weeks and would probably have to live in the Oklahoma City area so she could get blood work done everyday. When her transplant finally took place, she only had to stay in the hospital for 10 days and was able to drive up to Oklahoma City for tests.
“It has changed so much from 20 years ago,” Lawson said.
What is her advice to those currently on the transport list?
“Pray,” Lawson said. “Don’t get depressed and think I’m going to die.”
She also encourages those who are able to sign the organ donor card to have a candid conversation with their family members about their wishes.
“Especially young people,” Lawson said. “Tell your parents or a friend. Then the family will know what to do, in case something happens.”
Lawson thinks that her heart donor’s family had a difficult time with the decision. While she has never spoken to them, she has written to them several times. Each time, her letter came back.
“It is very hard on the family,” Lawson said.