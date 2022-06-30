The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Action Day alert for Lawton on Friday, due to potentially elevated ozone levels.
The Southwest Oklahoma region, including Comanche County, is in the Orange Category on the Air Quality Index, defined as unhealthy for sensitive groups. As a result, ODEQ is recommending that active children and adults, especially those with respiratory diseases, avoid outdoor activities.
LATS, the city’s mass transit system, reduces its adult fares — typically $1.50 — to 75 cents on Air Quality Action Days. Other recommendations that Lawton and ODEQ are making include:
• If you must drive, plan activities so trips can be combined. Turn off the air conditioner, at least on the way to work in the morning. Do not use drive-through windows, where you are forced to idle.
• If you must fill your vehicle’s gas tank, do it early in the morning before temperatures warm.
• Make sure gas caps on autos, lawn mowers and other equipment seal properly.
• Take your lunch to work rather than driving somewhere. If you drive, carpool with co-workers so fewer cars will be used.
• Abstain from using oil-based paints, solvents, cleaners or varnishes.
• Conserve energy in the house to reduce energy needs. Close blinds and close off rooms that do not need to be air-conditioned. Turn off unneeded lights and appliances.
• Postpone mowing or using edgers, trimmers, or other gasoline powered equipment, or use electric or manual equipment.