INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Audrey Y. Davis, a former resident and graduate of Lawton, was appointed director of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service on June 21.
Davis graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1979 and continued her education at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Davis began her career in the federal government as a presidential management intern with the U.S. Army’s Information Systems Engineering Command. She went on to hold positions with the State Department, and in 1999, she graduated from the National Defense University, Industrial College of the Armed Forces.
She has served in a variety of information technology positions with DFAS including chief information officer and director of the agency’s Information and Technology component. She left the agency in 2007 for assignments with the Air Force.
In 2012, Davis returned to DFAS as the agency’s Principal Deputy Director where she served until assuming her current assignment.
As director of DFAS, Davis leads the organization of approximately 12,000 federal employees providing payroll and accounting support for more than six million military members, federal employees and military retirees. Her overall responsibilities include operations at sites in the United States, Europe and Japan.