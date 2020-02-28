A 5-year-old Lawton girl is in an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition following a Wednesday afternoon wreck 3 miles east of Cyril.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified girl was taken to Southwestern Hospital and then flown to OU Presbyterian where she was admitted in serious condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
The girl was riding in a Toyota Scion driven by Curtis D. Horne, 37, of Lawton, that was traveling southbound on Interstate 44 shortly before 4 p.m. when the single-vehicle wreck happened, according to Trooper Christopher Black’s investigation report. Horne and a passenger, Jacques M. Williams, 35, of Lawton, were taken to Southwestern where they refused treatment.
Few details are available about what caused the wreck, which remains under investigation.
Black reported that both adults were wearing seatbelts, however, it is unknown if the child was in a restraint seat.