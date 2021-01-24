With a gun pointed to the back of a cashier’s head, police said, a man robbed a northwest Lawton video game store Friday afternoon.
Lawton police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to Game Stop, 2413 NW 67th. The two employees said they were shaken but unharmed.
One of the employees said she was stocking games on a display when the suspect came into the store. According to the report, he put a handgun to the back of her head and ordered her to open the cash register. He pushed her to the register and, when she was slow to move, showed the gun while saying “Do you not see what I have?” she said. Both registers were opened, and he was given an undetermined amount of cash. He then fled northbound.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a distinctive black hoodie that had “Broken Promises” written on its back, along with blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a white mask.
Security video showed the robber grabbed a cash drawer with an ungloved hand that investigators believe was good enough to fingerprint, the report states. A copy of the security video was given to police.
Investigators went to the nearby Walmart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, and after viewing security video, were able to see a person, possibly the suspect, get into a white, compact SUV and leave through the Murphy’s Gas Station.
