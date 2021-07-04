A winning hand almost turned into the “Dead Man’s Hand” for a man who’d thought he’d struck a jackpot.
Now, Lawton police are investigating a June robbery and brutal assault of a gambling winner.
Although the incident is reported to have happened the morning of June 5, the victim reported the incident on July 1 after being treated for severe injuries that sent him into intensive care for three days.
The man said he’d been to the Comanche Nation Casino the morning of June 4 and won about $5,000 dollars in cash while gambling, the report states. He said he told a female acquaintance of his windfall.
Around 3 a.m. the next morning, the man said he was asleep and alone at his home in the 500 block of Southwest Washington Avenue when two unidentified males wearing face coverings kicked in his front door, at least one had a handgun. According to the report, he was beaten unconscious and when he awoke found the two were gone along with his cash winning and his cell phone.
The man’s mother took him to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was treated for multiple skull fractures, a fracture around his eye, another to his nose and he was suffering a brain bleed, the report states. Three days were spent in intensive care.