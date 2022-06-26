When Freedom Fest returns for 2022, it’s going to be a lot more than just a fireworks show.
For a start, this year, rather than the usual one day, the celebration will be spread out over two days, and each day will be packed with new entertainment.
One of the most exciting new attractions for the festival this year is a zip line, according to Jason Poudrier, City of Lawton Arts and Humanities administrator.
“It’ll start off at about 3 or 4 stories high, and drop about 200 feet,” Poudrier said. “We think it’s going to be a big hit, and if it is, we’ll bring it back every year.”
Another new attraction is a parade, which will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, starting at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
“The theme for this year’s entrants is “Let Freedom Ring,” and entrants are welcome to interpret the theme in any way they choose. We are excited to be awarding prizes to the winning floats who best embrace this year’s theme,” Poudrier said.
Parade participants will be judged by their representation of the theme. Judging criteria will consist of overall representation of theme, originality and craftsmanship. First place award of $500, second place of $250 and third place of $100 will include a donation on behalf of the winning business or organization to a nonprofit or public school of choice, or a donation made directly to the winning nonprofit or school.
The event is organized by the Arts and Humanities Division, in conjunction with several local businesses and volunteer groups. A large portion of the support for the festival is provided by Fort Sill’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation, who not only will supply volunteers for the festival, but also will provide Lawton with a bounce house park, complete with 25 bounce houses.
“They’ve been a big help to us this year, and we’re really excited to be able to offer this in conjunction with them,” Poudrier said.
This year’s fest will bring in a lot of new entertainers, some of which won’t be limited to appearing on stage.
Several entertainers from Inspyral Circus in Tulsa will be in the crowd during the two-day festival, providing a new dimension of entertainment.
“They do stilt walking, juggling, all kinds of stuff with LEDs,” Poudrier said. “It’s really cool stuff.”
Music is a big part of Freedom Fest every year, and this year is no exception. For Saturday, Oklahoma City musician and “American Idol” contestant Emily Faith will perform with her band.
Faith recently started classes at OU, where she studies broadcast journalism and writes music in her dorm in her down time. While she’s visited Lawton before, this is the first time she’s performed here.
“I’m really excited to get to bring some music to people in Lawton,” Faith said. “I’ve visited friends there, and it seems really cool.”
Faith will be playing a wide range of music for festival-goers.
“We’ll do a mixture of different genres and decades,” Faith said. “Some ‘80s hits, some classic country, some new country, some Adele, and some original songs sprinkled in too.”
And of course, after dark on Saturday, there will be fireworks.
“We do one of the biggest fireworks shows in Oklahoma,” Poudrier said. “It brings in a lot of people every year, and we’re super excited for it.”