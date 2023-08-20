Lawton-Fort Sill 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers Chapter

From left to right: Trooper George W. Noland, Chapter Pres. Tony Washington and Trooper Walter Brooks proudly present the Julius E. Williams Community Service Award the Lawton-Fort Sill 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers received by the NAACP. In the background is their favorite animal: the buffalo.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

Fierce in battle and with high respect for the buffalo, it was the Buffalo Soldiers who built Fort Sill. It was the Buffalo Soldiers who built roads and protected the community from outlaws and bandits.

Lawton-Fort Sill’s 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers are on a mission to keep the Buffalo Soldier’s legacy alive and were recently honored by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) with the Julius E. Williams Community Service Award.

