Lawton and Fort Sill residents are among the students who graduated in July and August from Upper Iowa University.
Students who graduated in July include:
Fort Sill: Nancy Cordoba Velazquez, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice, and Kody Lunstrum, associate of arts degree in liberal arts; and Lawton: Zachary Cowles, associate of arts degree in liberal arts; Jesse Davis, associate of arts degree in psychology; Abla Henyo, bachelor of science degree in public administration; and Dejuane Shreves, associate of arts degree in liberal arts.
Students who graduated in August include:
Lawton: Hubert Armond, associate of arts degree in liberal arts; Aidan Cushman, associate of arts degree in liberal arts; Kody Fuqua, associate of arts degree in general business; and Brenna Schumacher, associate of arts degree in liberal arts.