Lawton and Fort Sill students were among those earning degrees during the Fall 2021 semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Students include:
Lawton: Crystal Tichenor, associate of arts; Timothy Watters, bachelor of science, social science; Yeiza Quintero-Rodriguez, bachelor of science, management studies; Stephen Harris, bachelor of science, computer networks and cybersecurity; John Wilkerson, bachelor of science, management studies.
Fort Sill: Travis Miesner, associate of arts; Yessenia Leahy, associate of arts; Christopher Kirby, bachelor of science, computer networks and security.