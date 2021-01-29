Lawton-Fort Sill Airport expects to see completion of its runway repair project by the end of the month.
Airport Director Barbara McNally told members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority that GCC Enterprises is slated to wrap up its work by Jan. 31, allowing the airport to reopen the runway. That runway closed in early December, forcing aircraft that use the airport to use the airport’s main taxiway. While the taxiway runs parallel to the runway, it is shorter and that has meant adjustments in the size of aircraft that American Eagle can bring into Lawton for its commercial flights while military flights have had to give up landing in Lawton.
In addition, the runway closure was accompanied by shutting down the instrument landing system, meaning aircraft must use visual approaches. That has been a problem because overcast days with low cloud cover means commercial aircraft can’t land and that, in turn, has prompted complaints from passengers who need to fly to or return from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, McNally said.
The long-awaited, $2.342 million repair project is addressing cracks in the runway and damaged pavement, meaning replacement of those concrete sections and cleaning, then sealing cracks and joints. The other part of the project has been installation of an underground drainage system on both sides of the runway, to funnel groundwater away from the pavement.
The new underdrain system is expected to resolve the runway cracking problem. That cracking prompted the airport to close its runway to most heavy aircraft between February and October 2016, after a preliminary analysis indicated those aircraft were causing the cracking. An in-depth engineering analysis later found the problem was groundwater ponding under the runway, meaning removal of the water is expected to resolve the issue.
The contractor spent weeks preparing the 5,000-foot-long Taxiway A to handle aircraft, with work to include pavement markings and installation of solar runway lights.
The bigger project was completion of work in the safety area, unpaved ground along the taxiway that is available to aircraft should they run off the pavement. Before the airport could close its runway, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the airport to grade the safety area around the taxiway to level the ground, especially at the taxiway’s south end. McNally said the work included drainage work.
“We regraded the area,” she said, of a change to the runway construction contract that totaled almost $478,000 (the FAA covered that increased cost).
While airport officials were excited to launch the runway work, they also were aware of the pain it would cause.
In addition to forcing American Eagle to use smaller aircraft so they could land on the shorter taxiway, larger military aircraft (such as transports) are being diverted to Oklahoma City for the duration of the runway closure (Paul Hafen, manager of Fort Sill’s Army Radar Approaching Control, said the installation is looking forward to Lawton reopening its airport).
A ban on larger aircraft has meant a decrease in the fuel those aircraft buy, which has affected what has become a source of revenue that is balancing out drops in other revenue sources. The airport saw a 31.72 percent decrease in sales of Jet-A fuel in December, although McNally said sales of 100LL fuel actually increased by 5.84 percent.
McNally said fuel sales are offsetting revenue loses from carriers and airport tenants who are seeing fewer dollars because fewer people are flying due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McNally said the aviation industry as a whole saw an average drop in passenger levels of 70 percent during 2020. At Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, 22,854 passengers flew out of Lawton in 2020, compared to 54,433 passengers in 2019. Deplanements (meaning, passengers getting off of aircraft in Lawton) totaled 23,571 in 2020. They were 53,539 in 2019.
“We hope the vaccine changes things,” McNally said, of the potential effect on the aviation industry.