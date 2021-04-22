Fort Sill’s decision to resume attendance at graduation ceremonies is welcome news for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, which saw its passenger numbers plummet when the full effects of COVID-19 hit the region in 2020.
“Absolutely, inbound and outbound,” said Airport Director Barbara McNally, when discussing the significant drops in passengers boarding and getting off flights that fly daily between Lawton and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport lost about half of its passengers in March 2020, something McNally said could be attributed to the decision to suspend attendance at Fort Sill graduations or the reluctance to travel during the pandemic. In March 2020, 2,338 passengers flew out of Lawton, compared to 4,578 in March 2019. The drop in April was more shocking: 341 passengers flew out of Lawton that month, compared to 4,524 in April 2019.
While numbers are slowly recovering, they still are significantly below numbers reported in 2019. Part of that is because there are fewer flights coming in and out of the Lawton airport.
McNally and her governing board have been working with American Eagle to restore flights and McNally said the carrier already announced plans to add a fourth daily flight in May, returning Lawton to the same number of flights it had before the pandemic. Fort Sill’s announcement will strengthen the decision for that fourth flight, she said.
“Our load factors were running 85 percent a majority of the time,” she said of the pre-COVID airport, explaining while some days were slower, weekend flights typically were booked to capacity. “That’s what they (American Eagle) like to see. Having the headcount is the most important thing, filling up those flights.”
Airport officials say military-related travelers account for a high percent of the traffic in and out of Lawton. McNally while some military personnel use the airport, the more common travelers are family members coming to see their soldiers, especially for graduations. That’s why Fort Sill’s announcement is so important, she said, adding airport officials will be monitoring the numbers to help them determine how much of their traffic comes through graduations.
“We’ll have a better number in June,” she said.
Lower passenger numbers have a ripple effect across the airport. Not only does it impact the federal dollars that come back to the airport (passenger facility charges are revenue generated by a fee on the tickets of passengers flying out of Lawton, for example), but the airport also makes money on things such as landing fees and fuel sales. The net result of the past year has been a drop of about 60 percent in revenues, McNally estimated.
Airport tenants — businesses that work in the terminal — also felt the pinch, so more passengers means more revenue for them as well.
“People coming in for graduation rent cars,” McNally said, of what she calls the economic factor that comes from airport tenants such as car rental agencies. “That will make a big difference.”