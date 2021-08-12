Lawton, Fort Sill: A long lasting Oklahoma connection

Smiling for photos, talking with people and handing out “I Love Lawton Fort Sill” pins, shows the heart of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. He led a special event Aug. 5 at Lawton City Hall commemorating the city’s 120th birthday.
Along with U.S. Representative Tom Cole, and Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper responded to Booker’s invitation and addressed those gathered.
“We refer to ourselves a lot of times over on Fort Sill as ‘We are Team Sill, we are Team Lawton Fort Sill,’ and so we really feel inextricably linked to Lawton,” said Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general.
He then gave a brief history lesson of the town’s namesake – Henry Lawton – who also linked the Army post and surrounding town.
“Here’s a fun fact: Henry Lawton was awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery at the Atlanta Campaign during the Civil War,” said Kamper.
Though Lawton’s service time ended in 1865 when he attended law school, his return to the Army came a year later.
“He got a letter of recommendation from (Gen. William) Sherman and (Gen. Philip) Sheridan to rejoin the Army, was given a commission as a second lieutenant and stationed here,” said Kamper.
Serving as a quartermaster upon arrival, Lawton soon took command of Bravo Troop, 4th Cavalry. He then led a failed attempt to capture Geronimo in Arizona.
Lawton continued in his Army career and attained the rank of major general, but was killed in the Philippine-American War, the first American general killed in overseas action.
Kamper said it was ironic that Lawton was killed by a Filipino sharpshooter under the command of Gen. Lucero Geronimo.
“One final reflection on Maj. Gen. Henry Lawton – he was a good, good man,” said Kamper. “He was regarded as having compassion and respect for Native Americans. While serving in Cuba, his efforts led to the removal of a tyrannical police force. He was so revered in Cuba that there’s a borough in Havana still named for him today.
“Our city is named after a great leader of integrity and character, and I think his legacy is alive and well today,” said Kamper. “Happy birthday Lawton, Lawton Fort Sill.”
The celebration included posting of the colors by members of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry, the Pledge of Allegiance, and recognition of significant citizens, groups, and upcoming birthday events.