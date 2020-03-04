The Junior League of Lawton and the Lawton Food Bank have partnered together for the Lawton Food Fight 2020 with the goal of gathering 5,000 pounds of donated food for the food bank.
The Food Fight encourages Lawton residents to donate food items at any of the following locations: Complete Eye Care, H&R Block, Edward’s Menswear, Anderson’s Pharmacy, Eastside Pharmacy, Ken’s Pharmacy, Native Roots, Fringe Salon, Brow Parlour, Rose Rock Spa, Centenary United Methodist church, Toy Chiropractic, Bruce Reeder DDS, Liberty National Bank, Native Yoga, Fort Sill National Bank or Fliptastic Gymnastics.
Donations of kid-friendly food such as cereal, macaroni and cheese, canned pasta and ramen are encouraged, but all donations will be accepted. Donations of new or gently used children’s books are also encouraged.
Collections will continue through Friday. A final collection drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Country Mart, 6734 Cache Road.
For more information visit lawtonfoodbank.org.