Marny Skindrud came on as the Executive Director of the Lawton Food Bank in November of 2019. She had no idea that in a few short months she would be working to provide low income people with food during an unprecedented global pandemic.
The food bank was founded in 1985 by Carter and Marilyn Crane after the couple identified a need for such a service in the Lawton community. In 35 years the food bank has served the public through a number of historic events: from the OKC Murrah Building Bombing through 9/11. Now, the outbreak of COVID-19 has presented its own unique challenges.
“We are noticing some big changes to what our normal day-to-day looks like,” Skindrud said. “We get a lot of food from our retail partners, but because those stores have been cleared out, we are seeing a big decline in what we are able to receive from them.”
Typically volunteers from the food bank would pick up donations from retail outlets three times a week. Things like produce and day-old bread would often come in bulk from retail partners like Country Mart, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Aldi among others. But those donations have dwindled as stores are struggling to keep their own shelves stocked.
To counter this reduction in donations, Skindrud has turned to ordering from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. This has helped to offset some of the loss, but with the cancelations of organized food drives the food bank is still looking for donations.
“We have been way down on donations,” Skindrud said.
Fridays are the preferred time for community donations. Skindrud said the food bank can provide receipts and accepts food and monetary donations.
“We can turn $1 into 4 meals,” Skindrud said.
The Lawton Food Bank is currently observing social distancing by operating by drive through pick up only. In the past week, Skindrud has seen a surge in first-time clients while also experiencing a drop in volunteers.
“Most of my volunteers, which, I have a pretty set roster of about 25 regulars, most of them are retirees and some are immune compromised. So, they are all staying home,” Skindrud said.
Skindrud is looking for some new volunteers to step up, although she said she wants everyone who would like to potentially volunteer to get in touch with her remotely first.
“I want them to call or email me first before showing up. That way I can give them a call or email back to talk about dates and times and such,” Skindrud said.
Skindrud also wants to emphasize, for anyone that has never been to the food bank before or hasn’t been for several months, how the process works.
“There is a drive through on the west side of the building. If you have never been to the food bank before you will get an application to fill out and you will need a form of identification for yourself and every member of your family,” Skindrud said.
For young children, Skindrud emphasized that a Social Security card, birth certificate, shot record, school ID and range of other items could be used to prove identification. Additionally, families will need to provide a current bill from the last 90 days that shows the address they are staying at.
Each family that qualifies for assistance will be allotted a certain number of points per family size that will be used to determine how much food they are eligible for.
“We are doing prepackaged boxes and we load them based on family size. If we have fresh produce and bread available, we will give that out as well,” Skindrud said.
The food bank is operating on a day-to-day basis, and Skindrud emphasized calling ahead or checking the food bank’s social media pages ahead of time before coming out.
“We’re still open, but please call ahead if you can.”