The Lawton Food Bank and the Public Service Office of Oklahoma partnered Wednesday to hand out 5,300 LED light bulbs to all qualified clients of the Lawton Food Bank.
“We are so excited to team up with PSO for this great event,” Food Bank Director Marny Skindrud said.
Each year PSO donates energy-efficient LED light bulbs to their food bank partners to help families save money on their utility bills. This year, the PSO is partnering with Lawton Food Bank to distribute nearly 5,300 LED bulbs, said Stan Whiteford, region communications manager for PSO.
“We know that families in need are often forced to make difficult decisions and food dollars sometimes get cut in order to cover other life expenses, and that has never been more true than now during this time of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jeff Brown, PSO Consumer Programs manager. “Through our Shine A Light project, we can provide our neighbors ways to save energy and lower costs, so they can focus on the health and well-being of their families.”
In Southwestern Oklahoma, the Lawton Food Bank is the largest single recipient of bulbs, having just received nearly 5,300 LED bulbs for distribution to its more than 1,300 client families.
“Food insecurity is one of the most significant issues facing our state, and it’s become an even more critical issue due to the pandemic,” Skindrud said. “This gift from PSO takes those types of issues into consideration and helps reduce costs for the families we serve. We are grateful for this generous donation and proud to partner with PSO in order to distribute these low energy lights to our clients.”