FISTA, Lawton, Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District and Medicine Park are among the entities that will benefit from $1.1 billion in funding recommendations made Tuesday by members of the Oklahoma House and Senate.
The members were voting as the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, appointed by House and Senate leaders to analyze what turned out to be 1,400 applications totaling $18 billion seeking funding designated to the State of Oklahoma in the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). By the close of Tuesday's meeting, committee members had approved 46 projects totaling $1.1 billion, recommendations that will be referred to the full Senate and House for decisions.
Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert said Tuesday's actions were recommendations that will be put into the form of bills, action he said is expected to be completed by the end of the week. Those bills will go to the State Legislature, slated to meet in special session beginning next week, officials said.
"We can't appropriate money directly to those entities," Hilbert said, explaining action must be taken by the Legislature. Work this week is centered on efforts "to minimize the number of days we have to come into special session."
Bills approved by the Legislature will be forwarded to Gov. Kevin Stitt for signature, said Sen. Roger Thompson and Rep. Kevin Wallace, Joint Committee co-chairs.
Among the recommendations unanimously approved by committee members was designation of $18.5 million for Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District.
The allocation is contained within $130.507 million allocated to Statewide Targeted Water Investments, a category that also includes $10 million for Lawton's Lake Ellsworth dam repair project and $500,000 for Medicine Park's Gondola Lake project.
Dave Taylor, manager for Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District, was pleased the district's $18.5 million request had been accepted, as were the six member cities: Lawton, Waurika, Comanche, Duncan, Temple and Walters.
"I'm tickled," he said, adding that approval will fund upgrades that will go a long way to "setting us up for the next two or three generations," as the conservancy district approaches the 50-year original design designation.
“As 60 percent owner of Waurika Lake water rights, the improvements funded for Waurika will also benefit the citizens of Lawton well into the future," said Rusty Whisenhunt, Public Utilities director for the City of Lawton.
Identified work includes replacement of eight pumps and motors that are serving the 600-square-mile watershed, as well as plans to upgrade tanks, pipes and protective devices, as well as replace a segment of line between Walters and Temple.
Although ARPA funding won't be available for three months after Gov. Stitt signs the appropriate bills, Taylor said the water conservation district already is making plans so work on identified projects can begin as soon as possible.
"We know what we want to do," he said, adding preparation work means identifying the scope of electrical, pump and motor replacement work that must be done. "We really appreciate the work the Legislature had to do."
The $10 million identified for the City of Lawton will cover about half of what city officials estimate will be the cost of repairing the Lake Ellsworth dam.
That work will focus on the downstream side of the dam, damage caused by flooding rains that pounded the region in May and June 1015. While damage caused to the Lake Lawtonka dam has been repaired, damage to Ellsworth was more extensive. What initially was thought to be damage to the concrete spillway was found to include voids under the spillway. City officials have been searching for funding to supplement funding included in the city's Capital Improvements Programs.
“We appreciate the opportunity to use the ARPA funding our state legislators approved today to proceed with our efforts to rehabilitate the Lake Ellsworth spillway. The ARPA funding will ensure one of our primary water resources are available now and well into the future," said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Jennifer Ellis, former mayor of Medicine Park, said the Gondola Lake project will repair a dam that had needed work for years.
"I'm excited," she said, explaining the project was special to her because of the historic ties that Gondola Lake and Bath Lake have to Medicine Park.
Gondola Lake feeds into Bath Lake, the major recreation area within Medicine Park, but the dam for Gondola Lake is damaged, the result of flooding rains that have increased water in the creek over the years, eroding the structure.
Ellis said the dam actually is owned by the City of Lawton, and both communities have been working together to address issues. She said those discussions included the cause of the damage, explaining when water released from Lake Lawtonka comes over Gondola Lake dam, "it causes damage." She said the City of Lawton will be in charge of the repair project.
The $20 million included for the FISTA Innovation Park will help continue renovation/building work that is converting a portion of Central Plaza into secured work space for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The complex will include cooperative ventures with higher education facilities and with STEM educators, as well as construction of a a SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) or a safe room to protect against electronic surveillance and data leaks.
Work already is in progress to convert the old Sears into what is designated FISTA 1, while contractors also are completing security fencing and signage outside the complex. That phase is slated for completion by Nov. 30, with the first tenants to move in beginning in December.