FISTA, Lawton, Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District and Medicine Park are among the entities that will benefit from $1.1 billion in funding recommendations made Tuesday by members of the Oklahoma House and Senate.

The members were voting as the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, appointed by House and Senate leaders to analyze what turned out to be 1,400 applications totaling $18 billion seeking funding designated to the State of Oklahoma in the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). By the close of Tuesday's meeting, committee members had approved 46 projects totaling $1.1 billion, recommendations that will be referred to the full Senate and House for decisions.

