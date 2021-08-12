As COVID-19’s resurgence with the Delta variant has caused a spike of new cases in Southwest Oklahoma, it has also impacted the ranks of Lawton’s first responder community.
On Thursday, 17 staff members of the Lawton Police Department were out due to COVID, according to Tiffany Martinez-Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton. She noted this includes officers, administration and administrative assistants and even Animal Welfare. The cases aren’t necessarily reflecting the number of police feet on the streets.
“The department is working to ensure vital services are still provided to the Lawton community,” she said. “Leadership relays that proper numbers of officers are still currently patrolling the community.”
On Tuesday, Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said four members of the Lawton Fire Department are off due to COVID exposure. Carrying on services means taking care of both employees and the public.
“We have protocols in place, and we are following our staffing plan which fills these positions as they come are needed with overtime,” he said. “Our concerns are for the health and welfare of our employees while providing the best service to our citizens.”
At this point, Baggett said services haven’t been reduced. It’s not foreseen anytime soon, either, he said.
“We are currently using COVID precautions and protective measures while our members are in the stations and in the public,” he said.
Health Care Provider (HCP) employees and firefighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 will have to meet the following criteria to return to work:
•At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared;
•At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and
•Symptoms have improved.
Those infected who are experiencing severe to critical illness are asked to consider consultation with infectious control experts.
A revised COVID-19 workplace directive, issued Tuesday by City Manager Michael Cleghorn, offers guidance to city employees.
Vaccinations are not mandatory, although advised. Those fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while operating in private settings in the workplace. However, masks are advised in common areas and when interacting with the public.
Unvaccinated staff are to wear masks at work in any setting except when it poses a safety hazard while performing job duties, or while working outside while not interacting with the public. Medical conditions are also taken into consideration.
Those affected by the virus will qualify for FMLA leave, according to the directive.
When an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they are responsible for telling their supervisor as soon as possible.
Fully vaccinated employees who provided proof to Human Resources prior to June 30, if they have contracted COVID-19, are eligible to receive up to 80 hours of COVID leave through Dec. 31. Those who received the vaccination later than June 30, or didn’t submit proof to Human Resources, as well as unvaccinated employees will be required to utilize their own personal leave.
Contact protocols are to be followed by all exposed employees.
