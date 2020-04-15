With Lawtonians being “strongly encouraged” to wear facial masks while in public, yet also encouraged to leave medical and surgical masks for medical professionals, people are getting creative when it comes to making their own masks.
And that doesn’t just pertain to those quarantined in their homes. A trio of firefighters are making use of old Lawton Fire Department T-shirts to provide masks for the rest of the department.
And they’re doing so at a dizzying pace.
The fire department already has enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for its firefighters to use while out on a call. But for those still wanting to practice safety while at the station, masks would be needed. Brent Baggett, assistant fire marshal, said the department received “really good outreach from some of the families, spouses of the department” when it came to donating materials and making masks. But three members of Fire Station No. 7, Capt. Josh Hall, Sgt. Brian Wiersema, and Cpl. Austin Hudson, began brainstorming on what they could do to help out their fellow firefighters.
“Once it became pretty obvious we’d be wearing masks on a regular basis, we started talking about making masks for us to wear around on our shifts,” Hall said.
Each year, the fire department supplies each firefighter with six LFD T-shirts. Over the years, those numbers add up. That was part of what inspired the three to use the old shirts as the pattern for the masks. So, equipped with a rotary cutter, two sewing machines and a heap of old shirts, Hall, Hudson and Wiersema got to work in a room at the station on April 5, and stayed at it until about 1:30 a.m.
“I mean, our grandmothers sewed. And back when I was in school, we had home-ec, so I learned to sew then, but that’s been a while,” Hall said.
They were rolling right along until they ran into the same issue that many others in a similar position have encountered: a shortage of elastic with which to make the ear bands. As an alternative, Wiersema suggested a design that resembled more of a motorcycle mask, secured with a velcro strap. Not only was it easier on the wearer’s ears, the use of longer velcro strips allows the mask to be adjusted to fit the wearer’s face.
“They’re way more comfortable, it’s much better,” Hall said.
The mask-making began as a project to outfit Station No. 7 with masks. It quickly expanded to try to help the whole fire department, which has between 35-40 firefighters on duty on a given day. After staying up past one in the morning to make 15 masks the first day, Wiersema estimates he and his two partners have churned out nearly 100 over the past week-plus.
“Our last shift, I think we probably made close to 30,” Wiersema said. “We’ve gotten much faster since we first started.”
The project has now broadened beyond the borders of the department and is becoming a service for all those interested, Hall said. If you want a mask, simply provide them with a shirt, whatever pattern you want.
While most associate the idea of firefighters helping the community, they picture ladders, hoses and houses engulfed. But as Hall pointed out, this is a different kind of frontline, one that calls for a different plan of attack. Just like the other facets of their job, it calls for ingenuity and involves working together for the greater good.
“Firemen, as a whole, are super resilient,” Baggett said. “Trying to find ways to save money by making or doing things on our own is kind of a way life not just for firefighters here, but around the country.”