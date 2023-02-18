If you end up in a tight spot, and I mean a really tight spot, the Lawton Fire Department has you covered.
And if you're trapped in a confined space, thanks to training, they'll find the way to get you uncovered.
On Friday, department members already certified for confined space rescues and recoveries met at the Great Plains Tech Center to train with their gear to be ready for a trench collapse or industrial cave-in scenario. They even lead "one or two" rescues at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge each year.
Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart knows that fighting fires is a small part of the job. Firefighters are most often the first to an emergency scene, be it a medical call, vehicular wreck or rescue mission.
"We're not just fighting fire, we're the first response to everything," he said. "We want people to see we're working even when we're not seen."
Friday's training was part of the department's monthly series, according to Captain Josh Hall. It's good to brush up through practice.
"We try to do something at least once a year in all the specific areas of department responses," he said. "We're just refreshing ourselves."
Hall said the A-frame, ropes, straps and other parts used in the confined space training were made possible through Department of Homeland Security grants. It all leads up to a three-day statewide training event at Remington Park in Oklahoma City in October that covers a wide range of response possibilities. You name a disaster situation and it's on the table.
That's why training is essential, Hall said.
"It could be a plethora of things we might have to do (in the line of service)," he said. "This is very important for us."
Lawton Fire Department is the main hub of the Oklahoma Region 3 emergency response team, according to Training Officer Nathan Cox, lead instructor. The state is broken up into regions and Lawton is the hub from Interstate 35 west and Interstate 40 south, according to Hall.
For the firefighters, the day's training was the first to test out the new, lighter A-frame fixed over a hole in the second story floor at the training facility. Below, a series of connected tinhorn tubes connects a tight path for the responders to maneuver to the victim. The victim being a headless training dummy that's seen better days could mean this time it's more of a retrieval than rescue.
As the frame's set-up is completed and ropes, pulleys and straps are in place, Jay Smoudy was the first firefighter down the hole and into the claustrophobic single-lane maze. He would be followed by Brady Lynch. Once at their destination, they fixed the dummy to a stabilization board and maneuvered it back through the tunnel for the final leg.
Firefighter Christian Gardener then took the place of the dummy to provide the crew waiting above with the proper test of their skills. When Colin Langford pulled Gardener free and both were on deck, it signaled success.