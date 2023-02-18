If you end up in a tight spot, and I mean a really tight spot, the Lawton Fire Department has you covered.

And if you're trapped in a confined space, thanks to training, they'll find the way to get you uncovered.

Confined space training

Lawton firefighter Colin Langford pulls Christian Gardener up and out of the hole during Friday's confined space training at the Great Plains Tech Center. 
Lawton firefighters Jay Smoudy, right, and Brady Lynch work to secure the straps to pull the rescue dummy through confined spaces and into safety Friday during training at the Great Plains Tech Center. 
Lawton firefighters prep the A-frame, straps and ropes used for Friday's confined space training at the Great Plains Tech Center. The A-frame and gear was part of Department of Homeland Security funding that makes them ready for dangerous rescues and body retrievals. 
Lawton firefighter Christian Gardener looks up as he readies to be pulled through a confined space up to the second floor of the training tower at the Great Plains Tech Center Friday during a training exercise. 

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.