It’s a tough climb to become a Lawton firefighter.
You have to be one of the best.
On Thursday morning, firefighters from stations No. 4 and No. 5 were making a tough climb up Cameron University Hill to become even better first responders.
A crew of firefighters worked a webwork of ropes and pulleys run through trees and a ladder atop the hill to create a stable guideline down to waiting firefighters Trey Walker and Keegan Garrett as they walked a stretcher bound J.T. Beacham up the hill. Grunts provided an audible soundtrack to the slow and steady trek upwards.
Rescue Training Officer C. L. Turner said it’s the training that gets the firefighters comfortable for real world situations.
“Working through it is the best way to train,” he said. “Training on it instead of talking about it, it tends to be retained better.”
For the low-angle rescue exercises Thursday morning, a crew remained around the “gin pole,” or ladder used as a fulcrum for the intricate rope work, taking turns finding the best method to do their job and bringing the injured and forward responders back safely.
Turner said this type of rescue is essential for wrecks at and near overpasses and steep grades where vehicles are unable to access. The guideline downhill serves as a bracing for individual responders to make their way safely to their destination.
“It’s at an angle where their feet won’t leave the ground,” he said. “It provides a safe line if they stumble or fall.”
The crews from stations No. 4 and 5 are the Technical Rescue stations, according to Turner. By training the two stations, it allows for a lot of specialized manpower in an emergency.
Being a training officer is a mission, Turner said. He said he brings lessons back from Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training and makes sure each Lawton firefighter makes for a “Good J-Key”; a slang term for a firefighter who is cool under pressure.
“This is a real passion of mine,” he said. “This is where my passion is at in Southwest Oklahoma.”
When asked if there’s ever a point where training stops, Turner offered an unhesitating reply:
“Nope, it never ends.”