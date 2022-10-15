Lawton Fire Academy formally graduated its largest class Friday when 19 men were added to its ranks.
Updated: October 15, 2022 @ 1:11 am
Lawton Fire Academy formally graduated its largest class Friday when 19 men were added to its ranks.
Lead Training Officer Joshua Brown commented on the men he called an outstanding class.
“This is the first year we’ve had such a large class,” he said. “I’m super proud and impressed in all they’ve been able to accomplish and achieve.”
The oath ceremony at the City Hall Banquet room followed months of extensive training at the Great Plains Tech Center for almost every imaginable scenario.
Warren West was making the transition from volunteer firefighter to making firefighting his career. He began his volunteer time at 18 years of age. Five years later, he has a new perspective with joining Lawton Fire.
“It’s definitely different than being a volunteer,” he said. “The job’s the same, but it’s a different situation.”
Mayor Stan Booker offered words to West and all the newbies in the department regarding the role they play in protecting the city.
“Today, gentlemen, you join an elite group in our city’s first responders,” he said. “Peace of mind, that’s what you give our city, because you are there. … You’ve chosen the higher road of public service.”
West said he understands his mission. More than that, he’s ready to go.
“I feel great,” he said. “I’m just ready to get started.”
West’s father, Shane, said his son has always been prepared. The father retired as a Geronimo volunteer firefighter after 28 years, although he stayed around another two to work with his long-time crew and his son. He said his son grew up in a carrier of Geronimo trucks since he as little. Now, he’s among a truly professional team.
“I’m just proud of my boy cause he’s going into a good company,” he said. “We (Geronimo and Lawton’s departments) always worked well together. They’re really good guys.”
Fire Chief Jared Williams took his role at the helm in January after being promoted to assistant fire chief in 2019. For 10 years before, he was the lead training officers tasked with preparing his cadets into the service.
As he addressed his first hire class of firefighters, Williams said everything from here on out is for real. He knows they’re prepared for the challenges ahead.
“It just start’s today,” he said. “Now the tests become real.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.