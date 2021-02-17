Several vacant Lawton homes being used for shelter have erupted in flames lately and is creating extra hazards for firefighters.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said people seeking shelter from the cold have caused several accidental fires. Their outcomes are even more precarious that most calls, he said.
“These fires at vacant properties are as dangerous, if not more, than an occupied structure,” he said. “We must treat every home as if it’s occupied. We have seen where even if it may appear vacant during these times, someone could be seeking shelter from the elements inside.”
Another hurdle comes from having no idea what may be encountered once a vacant property is entered, Baggett said. It’s about the safety of those engaged in the fight.
“We have seen these properties left abandoned with large amounts of property or vacant in a state of such disrepair that there are large holes in the floor,” he said. “As always, we exercise extreme caution while addressing these issues and attempt to keep the loss contained to one property.”
A fire at a vacant house can quickly become of great concerns for its neighbors. Baggett said one of the most significant issues for neighbors is that if the fire were to grow so large before being extinguished, it could damage other occupied homes. He encouraged proactivity on your part if you see people getting into a home you know is vacant.
“The best thing to do is call into the appropriate city division, neighborhood services, and have them address each property,” he said. “Calling any violation or concerns about the unsecured vacant property will help keep people and animals out of these properties. It will also help address these properties that need to be dealt with through communication with the property owner or the guidelines outlined in city codes.”
Baggett suggested you use the city neighborhood services webpage: https://www.lawtonok.gov/departments/neighborhood-services; or call, (580) 581-3467.