The Lawton Fire Department returned to tradition Friday afternoon following the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a promotional pinning ceremony in the City Hall Banquet Room, it was time to recognize those deserving first responders for their achievements, according to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett.
“We have not been able to have a celebration of our members who have been promoted during COVID and we would like to honor them today,” he said.
Families and friends filled the seats to almost capacity inside the banquet room. A cadre of firefighters there to celebrate their brothers-in-response commiserated while awaiting the ceremony’s beginning.
And then the telltale tones over emergency radios rang out throughout the room. By the third tone, a rush was made towards the door. Over a dozen firefighters were on their way to respond before the fifth and final tone finished resonating.
They responded to a fire call and to serve their duty. A firefighter’s first duty is to serve the community and save lives and property.
Assistant Jared Williams noted the response while getting into the ceremony quickly.
“This is an exciting day,” he said. “We’ve already had one fire happen and we want to get to it before we lose everyone.”
From there, Anthony Garibay was the first to take his place before the audience. Joined by his wife, Victoria, and daughter, Cannon, the smile on his face offered a visual exclamation to the excitement filling each of his fellow firefighters to follow.
It would be a good day for him and fellow staff officer Shawn Adkinson and 16 more of Lawton Fire’s finest: Major Jackson McKeown; multi-company captains Josh Hall, Chris Jones and James Schneider; staff company captains Matt McKinney, Dan Kayser and Shawn Seeley; lieutenants Jason Sellers, Brian Wiersema and Chad Meyer; and apparatus drivers Dakota Roseberry, Patrick H. Jackson III, Nolan Berry, Chris Morrison