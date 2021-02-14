Winter will really be making its presence known with dangerously cold temperatures and the possibility of significant snowfall Sunday into Monday, but that doesn’t mean bodies of water are frozen enough to play on, said Brent Baggett, Lawton Fire Department assistant fire chief.
“The best thing we can recommend is that while it has been colder than we are used to and we are starting to see ponds and lakes with areas of ice, there won’t be ice thick enough to support people,” said Baggett. “Ice thickness is very deceiving and might look or even feel solid around the edges, but this is a disaster and should not be attempted.”
A winter storm is expected to bring the potential for significant snowfall to the area late Saturday into early Monday. The heaviest snowfall will most likely occur late Sunday across the west and move eastward Sunday night into early Monday. Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. A gusty northerly wind will result in blowing and drifting of snow as well as very poor visibility.
North to northeast winds will drive the wind chills to dangerous levels at times. Wind chills near -10 to -20 degrees are likely over the northern half of Oklahoma early Saturday and Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees are likely over the northern half of Oklahoma early Monday and Tuesday. While not quite as cold along the Red River, wind chills will bottom out there around -5 to -15 on Monday and Tuesday.