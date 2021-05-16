With the opening of the new Fire Station No.1, Lawton Fire has opened a new era in local first response.
During Friday’s opening ceremony and open house at the Lawton Public Safety Building, the new era was contrasted by many who donned the bunker gear before.
The day started with a pancake breakfast for as many retired alumni from the department as could attend. They would then make their way to the new station house to see what the future has brought into their beloved profession.
It was an event Fire Chief Raanon Adams had hoped would take place in 2020. The connection to the past serves as inspiration to the future.
“We wanted to do a pancake breakfast for these retired firefighters a year ago,” he said, “but COVID happened.”
If you feed them, they will come seemed to have been a good motto as around two dozen retired firefighters joined ranks with retired chiefs and the current crews to celebrate the official opening of the new digs for the department’s downtown station.
Surrounded by a sea of their former brothers-in-arms, retired fire chiefs Dewayne Burk and Bart Hadley performed the ceremonial uncoupling of the red fire hose. Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said the hose is for special ceremonial occasions and serves as the cutting of a red ribbon in the civilian world.
“It’s a great day to have some of the retired guys here today to help,” he said.
As the retired firefighters took to the cab of the department’s newest ladder truck to push it into its bay, the image offered prime example of the sense of teamwork that remains among those who’ve served. Shoulders leaned into the truck were joined by ranks leaning into each other for support to make the move go smoothly.
“It’s tradition that you push the newest truck in at the brand-new station,” Adams said.
Topped with his first helmet issued as a rookie, retired Lt. Randy Britton joined ranks for the big push. Retired after 36 years with the department, he said you never really stop being a firefighter.
The old timers took a tour of the new facilities before the public. One of the attractions was the swirly slide that delivers firefighters from the second floor to ground level in place of the old traditional brass poles. Safety reasons have made the new method the protocol for quick response.
Britton said he and some other retired veterans took trips down to test out the slide. Although fun, he has conflicted thoughts about the new vs. old ways.
“Oh man, it was unbelievable,” he said. “Some of the old guys went down it so bad. I like the pole better, myself. It’s what I’m used to.”
Grinning from ear to ear before he went to leave and still wearing his helmet he received in 1972, Britton said it’s a trade secret how he was able to gain possession of his headgear.
“That’s the original helmet I had here,” he said. “I won’t tell you how I got it.”
As he hoisted his 2-year-old son Oliver from the department’s ATV parked outside the truck bay, Driver Trey Walker called the new home for his crew “very nice.” He was happy to finally be in the space and bragged on the facility’s kitchen and offices.
The thrill of being a firefighter is something Walker continues to carry, even at 7 ½-years on the squad. There’s something about being a first responder.
“I just enjoy never knowing what you’re going to do today,” he said. “Being on your toes, hanging out with the guys, it’s always exciting.”
In his seventh month as a Lawton firefighter, 22-year-old Keegan Garrett called it lucky his timing with joining the company at Station No. 1 coincided with the new station opening. While going down the new swirly slide, the smile spread across his already youthful face resembled that of Charlie from The Chocolate Factory.
“I have the coolest job in the world,” he said. “Everybody wants to be a fireman.”
It’s a thought concurred by others who’ve battled blazes.
Seated at a table, Jake Smith and Larry Odom swapped tales of the trade from their respective times. Smith is currently a three-year veteran of the department. Odom retired in 1998 after 31 years serving the community. As part of a three-man crew housed in small stations, he said, there’s a close bond between those who served together.
“So much has changed,” Odom said. “We rode on the back of truck, that was a lot of fun.”
Smith said that’s among a host of changes put into place as years have progressed to the present. He said technology plays a huge role in the new era. From GPS locations being available for emergency calls to the lifetime for gear, many steps have been taken.
“It’s very helpful,” he said.
But the old ways worked, said Odom. He remembers when fire trucks weren’t outfitted with radios; firefighters had to memorize the destination and type of call from the original dispatch heard at the station over emergency radios. You memorized the street names and locations for the area you served. Training came from doing, he said.
“We would loan out our new guys to test plugs,” he said, “and there was a lot of loading hoses.”
Usually, though, the true test would come under fire. Literally, Odom said. It was a time with a sort of “Wild West” mentality behind it. You got things done, he said.
New firefighters join the department now with accreditations and training in a host of live-saving methods. Smith said it benefits both, the public and the responder, when everyone is prepared. But he admitted there is a certain romance to how it used to be done.
“They got to do all kinds of stuff,” he said. “Now we have rules.”
Experience still means the most, according to Smith.
“Learning out of a book is pretty good,” he said before adding, “for a little bit.”
One experience Odom took Friday morning was the trip down the swirly slide. While Smith said he likes it, he also acknowledge you can still fall off the sides or, at the least, burn a rash onto your elbows while going down if you’re not careful.
Odom said he’s still a fan of the pole, but the new way was pretty fun. It’s also terrifying.
“I went down that slide and it liked to kill me,” he said. “The pole was easy. But I see these young guys zip down it like it was nothing.”
Odom said since 9/11, firefighting safety has changed for the better. Now, bunker gear has a maximum 10 year use life. When he started firefighting, he said he was issued used bunker gear and a used helmet. It was the same gear he wore his last day with the department.
Another big change is how the new department is designed to allow the firefighters to relax. Sure, recliners and other furniture have always been a part of the firehouse. These crews spend significant time there as a home-away-from-home. But in the new station, the still-shiny leather recliners are positioned towards a large TV. Embroidered with the Lawton Fire Department logo and seal, they’re something nice, Odom said.
“We used to get our chairs from the side of the curb,” he said.
