Lawton police and fire are finding that grown kids these days didn’t really want to join their professions.
To commit and serve, to be put into heroic situations, takes something special. But with a growing city and needs, there haven’t been enough people of late who are heeding the call.
While many City of Lawton departments received inquiries and applications for positions, training officers from both of Lawton’s first responder departments said it was more of a few and far between situation.
Lawton Fire Department Training Chief Josh Brown and Training Officer Brandon Bailey were seeking kindred spirits ready to join their squad. With testing dates approaching for the next fire academy, pickin’s were slim. Brown said about 40 applications have been received so far.
“We’re struggling to get 60 applicants,” he said. “There was 300 (who applied) when I went to academy.”
Brown said some of the reasoning may be that word hasn’t successfully reached people about the career opportunity. But it takes effort to find people with the right stuff to rush into a burning building.
For those who think the gig could be there calling, Brown said physical testing will take place June 4 and 5 followed by a written test on June 5. If you make the cut, Brown said there’s another six to six-and-a-half months in the fire academy. Then, after being put on rotation with the department, the newbie will have six months of probation.
Brown said his “brothers in blue” are also going through the same issues with finding new recruits.
Lawton Police Sgt. Matt Dimmitt and Sgt. Chris Blessing joined the conversation. As training officers, it makes the job tough when there’s not enough people to train.
“It’s a little bit difficult,” Dimmitt said.
With nationwide incidents with police officers gaining attention, the media has been quick with extended coverage. Dimmitt said it has created a climate proving too hot for some to handle in taking the leap into being a first responder.
“It makes it difficult to come over to the fire or police department,” he said. “Many decide they can’t work that type of job.”
For Dimmitt, he said he made the right choice when he joined the department 15 years ago. He, too, remembers a police academy class of 300 potential police officers almost “every time.”
With a day before last Friday’s deadline to apply, 39 applications had been submitted, Dimmitt said. He expects the deadline to be extended.
Being a police officer is more than a career for Dimmitt. He said he loves it.
“It’s one of these great things when you do it for all the right reasons,” he said. “It is very satisfying to help someone in need.”
The training situation for police recruits has improved over the years, according to Dimmitt. The 20 weeks of training, to include CLEET certification, is offered in-house at a facility at the Great Plains Tech Center. The fire academy is housed at the neighboring building. Once hired, officers undergo monthly training to stay on top of methods to be better and more effective at what they do, he said.
When he was in academy, Dimmitt said you had to travel to Oklahoma City for training. It would prove stressful on families, he said.
Dimmitt acknowledged there can be a lot of stress as a police officer. You’re there to do a job and keep the community safe. But you also have to realize you’re there to serve the people of the community, even in the hottest of situations except for one.
“Nobody calls the police to come by a barbecue,” he said.
That may be more a job for Brown’s trainees.
