Plant sale starts Friday

Comanche County fifth-graders check out the plants that will be for sale this week, while they participate in Ag Days. The sale, coordinated by members of the FFA, is set from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the School Farm, 1901 W. Lee and will feature plants grown locally by FFA students. See story, 2A.

 Scott Rains/staff

Members of the Lawton FFA will hold their annual spring plant sale Friday and Saturday in the greenhouse at the School Farm, 1901 W. Lee.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

