Members of the Lawton FFA will hold their annual spring plant sale Friday and Saturday in the greenhouse at the School Farm, 1901 W. Lee.
Hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The sale is one of the program’s major fundraisers each year, with students in the agriculture-related and greenhouse-related classes at Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center taking the lead role in planting, then tending the plants until they are mature enough to be sold. Proceeds go back into the FFA program.
Plants at the sale are targeted toward life in Southwest Oklahoma and offer a variety of colors and uses, school officials say. Those to be available include sweet potato vine, fountain grass, million bells, petunias, marigold, verbena, geranium, begonia, Persian shield, ming fern, lantana, daisy, vinca and sun patients. Tomato, jalapeno and pepper plants also will be available.
Costs are $2 for 4-inch pots and 4-packs of vegetables, $5 for succulents, $12 for hanging baskets, $15 for a small container garden and $30 for a large container garden.