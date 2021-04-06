Spring is in the air, just ask those with pollen allergies.
With the flowers in full bloom, the Lawton Public School’s FFA program is taking full advantage of the season by bringing back its Annual Spring Plant Sale.
The 2020 sale was canceled due to COVID-19. Last year’s plants had been purchased before the COVID shutdown and could not be sold. This led to an unfortunate loss of profits for the program.
“The plant sale is a bit smaller this year because we have less funding than last year,” Courtney Miller, an ag instructor and FFA adviser at Lawton High School, said. “But we will still have a huge variety of plants.”
The Annual Plant Sale serves as one of the program’s major fundraisers each year alongside a meat sale, pie auction and others. The plant sale brings in between $5,000 and $6,000 a year, according to Miller.
“This fundraiser really helps the program all year long with different things. We’re in a low-income area so without the help of our supporters some of our kids wouldn’t get to participate. And we have such great supporters in this community,” Miller said.
From buses to camp fees, Miller said funds raised from the sale contribute to a wealth of different things within the program. But it’s not all about fundraising, the sale is also a learning experience for the students in Miller’s horticulture class.
“This is a yearlong project for the students in my horticulture class at Lawton High School. A lot of kids from other chapters outside of LHS help with it, too. They get a weekly participation grade for helping in the greenhouses,” Miller said. “It’s crazy to think that kids get excited about going to pull weeds, but that is their favorite part of the class.”
Between 50 and 60 students take part in the annual sale. At the end of the day, Miller said her students learn responsibility by caring for the plants, and sales from participating in the fundraiser.
Some of the most popular plants that will be for sale include petunias, sweet potato vines and herb baskets.
“I just want to remind everyone that they are required to wear a mask if they come per LPS policy,” Miller said. “And that we accept cash or check.”