PRESIDIO, Texas — A 19-year-old man wanted for a late-2021 fatal hit-and-run in Lawton was arrested Tuesday while crossing back into the United States from Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Presidio, Texas, apprehended the man for an outstanding warrant for negligent vehicular homicide, according to Sandra Hawkins, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer Communications Management Office at the El Paso Field Office.
Javier Quinones, a United States citizen, was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol officers while crossing back into the country by a vehicle from Mexico, Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said.
A secondary inspection conducted through biometric verification methods confirmed his identity. Hawkins stated the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the active warrant for arrest.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office denied confirming the warrant and said it was a Lawton Police Department matter.
Quinones was arrested and turned over to local authorities pending extradition back to Comanche County.
According to The Constitution records, the only fatal wreck in Lawton in the time period Cabelka described involved the death of Richard Crawford III, 42, in a multi-vehicle crash the morning of Dec. 22, 2021, at the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Officer Greg L. Davis, Big Bend Sector, told The Constitution fugitives are captured trying to cross the border, both into and out of the country “all the time.”
“We apprehend criminals coming and going daily; it’s not an uncommon thing,” he said. “We do try to raise the awareness there’s people we’re apprehending every day.”
Cabelka said a probable cause warrant for arrest was issued “earlier this year or late last year” for a late-2021 fatal hit-and-run. He anticipates filing charges next week for first-degree manslaughter and for leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
However, no record of an arrest warrant for Quinones appears in Comanche County court records. Cabelka said it hasn’t been filed yet.
A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said the arrest warrant and probable cause affidavit for Quinones would be presented early next week.