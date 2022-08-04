PRESIDIO, Texas — A 19-year-old man wanted for a late-2021 fatal hit-and-run in Lawton was arrested Tuesday while crossing back into the United States from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Presidio, Texas, apprehended the man for an outstanding warrant for negligent vehicular homicide, according to Sandra Hawkins, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer Communications Management Office at the El Paso Field Office.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.