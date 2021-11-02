On Saturday, the Lawton Farmers Market will to a temporary Winter Market location at the Cameron University Animal and Plant Sciences complex located on Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive.
The market hours will remain the same from 8 a.m. to noon.
“You will find a variety of produce and meat vendors at your Lawton Farmers Market on Saturdays but, due to space constraints, we will be alternating our bakers and crafters so please visit their individual business, or social media pages, to stay up to date on when they will be at the market,” said Cindy Nocton, Winter Market Manager.
For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.