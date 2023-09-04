Lawton Farmers Market says goodbye to summer at their last Tuesday Night Market and Food Truck Tuesday for the 2023 season with a little summer blowout. Instead of just the usual Tuesday night food vendors they have invited all of their market vendors to set up, including crafters, artisans, and bakers. The event will be held from 4 -7 p.m. at 77 SW 4th St. The Lawton Farmers is held year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you