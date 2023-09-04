Lawton Farmers Market says goodbye to summer at their last Tuesday Night Market and Food Truck Tuesday for the 2023 season with a little summer blowout. Instead of just the usual Tuesday night food vendors they have invited all of their market vendors to set up, including crafters, artisans, and bakers. The event will be held from 4 -7 p.m. at 77 SW 4th St. The Lawton Farmers is held year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawton women among six federally indicted for PPP fraud
- Accused of molesting young sisters, Lawton man out on $20,000 bond
- Corn fueled rampage gets Geronimo man $500,000 bond
- Rare disease has Walters man down but not out
- Ongoing child sex abuse allegations net Caddo County man $600,000 bond
- Biologists already doing prep work to move Lawton prairie dogs to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
- Autopsy report released for man who police say was killed by his son
- Police identify body found in December 2022, update on one found Friday
- Unwanted sex act gets Lawton man jailed
- Caddo County nursing home resident accused of sexual battery
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.