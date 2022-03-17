The Lawton Farmers Market will hold its first Third Sunday Artisan Market from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lawton Farmers Market building, 77 SW 4th.
Artisans and makers from the local community, and the surrounding Southwest Oklahoma area, will showcase and sell their handcrafted items.
“This is meant to be an artisan market so all of the vendors will be selling handmade items,” said Cathy Field. “As we grow this monthly year-round event we would ideally like to see fine artists, artisans and crafters, including a collection of diverse mediums such as wood, pottery, fine art, stained glass, ceramics, textiles, photography and so forth, in a fun and festive setting. We hope to grow this Third Sunday Artisan market into a destination here in Lawton and provide an outlet to support, encourage and showcase our local crafters and artisans.”
To be a vendor at the Third Sunday Artisan Market, all vendors must have an Oklahoma Sales Tax Number, all items must be handmade by the artist or crafter, and there is no re-sale or direct sale items allowed.
The fee to set up at the event is $40 and all vendors must apply and be approved prior to the event. Applications and information may be obtained from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market.
For more information, visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page or contact the Lawton Farmers Market Executive Director Cindy Nocton at (580) 678-9472.