Starting next Tuesday, the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 Southwest 4th Street, will host food trucks every other Tuesday.
The event has been held every Tuesday for several months, and was expected to end in September, but has been extended by popular demand.
Next Tuesday’s market also will include a special performance by the Cameron University Jazz Band, beginning at 5:30.
Tuesday markets will include craft vendors, who will sell their creations inside the market building.
Tuesday market hours will remain the same, 4-7 p.m. Following next Tuesday’s market, the next Tuesday food truck day will be held Sept. 20.
On Sept. 10, the market will host Emergency Responder Day, where police, firefighters and EMS workers will attend and talk to children about the work they do in the Lawton community.
Regular hours for the Saturday market are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.