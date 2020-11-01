Saturday the Lawton Farmers Market moves to their Winter Market location at the Cameron University Animal and Plant Sciences complex, SW 38th Street and Elsie Hamm Drive. The market will be held from 8 a.m.to noon throughout the winter months. For more information please visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.
