It was the day before Kaiyo Raethong’s 19th birthday that the world changed for him and his family.
On Sept. 15, 2021, a drunk driver speeding around 120 miles per hour on East Gore Boulevard crashed into Kaiyo’s vehicle while he was taking a friend home. It was devastating, said his father, Michael.
Kaiyo spent his birthday in a coma. This year, his birthday will be spent at home. After 10 months in the hospital, the family brought him home from Bethany Children’s Hospital on June 16.
Kaiyo is paralyzed from the waist down and has limited use of his left arm. He can’t speak and has to be fed intravenously until he can get in speech therapy and relearn how to eat and speak. There’s a mountain to climb, still.
But he’s home.
That’s everything for Michael and his wife, Peraya. Their son is home and he has hope. Kaiyo is able to understand what the couple says, be it in English or Thai. And he makes his wishes known, finding a way to communicate in a manner his parents understand.
“I think he’s going to be getting better,” Michael said. “We learn from him. … He’s so happy now.”
But there’s a way to go. While caring for their son, Michael and Peraya also own and operate Thai Noodle World, 1509 NW 52nd. Michael said he has to come home to tend to Kaiyo every hour or so before running back to the restaurant.
A friend helps out and stays with Kaiyo while the family is at work but it’s the parents’ job to move him. Michael said they’ve applied for an in-home nurse but are still going through the process.
Kaiyo has to be sponge bathed daily; his manual wheelchair won’t fit through the door to go into the bathroom. The family is hoping to have an electric wheelchair when feasible.
A toll is taken. Michael said he is grateful for the help of many, especially after Peraya suffered a stroke following the wreck.
“She had too much stress, too much worry,” he said. “We’re struggling.”
After moving from Philadelphia, Penn., to Lawton seven years ago, Michael said he’s found something in Lawton he considers a treasure: the community of people who seek to help.
Among those numbers are the District 5 AMBUCS from Lawton, Mountain Metro and Great Plains. Just under a dozen volunteers from the organization came together around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to construct a ramp so Kaiyo can have access for his wheelchair to be able to get to the family’s car for doctor appointments.
Kelly Harris said the circumstances for the Raetheong family are exactly why the organization does what it does. Over the course of each year, the AMBUCS raise money to support charitable causes, with the majority going to provide children, adults, and veterans with AmTryke therapeutic tricycles.
“That’s where all of our funds go,” he said. “This is just an extension of that.”
Harris said several of the group got together to construct the wooden frames for the zig-zagging ramp from the home to the sidewalk. He thanks Comanche Lumber Co. for providing the wood at a good price.
By afternoon, the Raethong home would have its ADA-compatible ramp ready for use. Harris said making an impact on others is where the joy of volunteer work is found. It builds character and strengthens a community.
“Building ramps, building leaders,” he said. “We all love this; we’ve all been so blessed, and this is a great way to give back.”
The gesture isn’t lost on Michael. From those who have reached out to support the family, be it through prayers, donations, assistance and even supporting the family business, the kindness of a caring community resonates.
“There have been a lot of people trying to help support my family, my business,” he said. “A lot of people are trying to support us so the business can continue.”